US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher ahead of Fed decision

* Consumer inflation posts largest decline in six years
* FedEx shares fall after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 64 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Wednesday, following three days of losses for major
Wall Street indexes, ahead of the year's final statement from
the U.S. Federal Reserve that may set the stage for interest
rate hikes in 2015.
A strengthening U.S. economy is expected to trump global
economic worries and the Fed is likely to signal it is still on
track to raise rates.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest drop in nearly
six years in November as gasoline prices tumbled, but this
probably will do little to change views the Fed will start
raising interest rates in mid-2015.
"I do think they will take in consideration slow global
economic activity and perhaps mention the threat of deflation in
Europe," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
"If there isn't a change in language, that would be the
surprise," he said, adding that as the U.S. economy continues to
strengthen and lower oil prices give a boost to the consumer
"the year-end rally in stocks will resume."
The Fed's statement is due at 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) and will
be followed by a news conference by Chair Janet Yellen half an
hour later.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 10 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 64 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 17 points.
Shares of medical device maker Volcano Corp jumped
55.3 percent after Philips agreed to buy it for $1.2
billion including debt.
FedEx shares fell 4.7 percent in premarket trading
after the package delivery company reported lower-than-expected
quarterly profit.
Joy Global could be under pressure after the mining
equipment maker, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue
from coal miners, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue
as customers cut production. Shares fell 1.7 percent in light
premarket trading.
