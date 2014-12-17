US STOCKS-Wall St climbs after 3-day drop; Fed decision on tap

* Consumer inflation posts largest decline in six years
* FedEx shares fall after earnings, drags transports
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to late morning)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
on the heels of a three-session losing streak and ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's final statement of the year that may set
the stage for interest rate hikes in 2015.
A strengthening U.S. economy is expected to trump global
economic worries and the Fed is likely to signal it is still on
track to raise rates, with many investors devoting attention to
whether the central bank drops its longstanding view that it
would wait a "considerable time" before raising rates.
"I don't know that it really makes a huge difference because
ultimately they will hedge anything they do in that regard by
simply saying it is all data-dependent," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin.
"There does seem to be a lot of focus on the language, but I
don't know that the removal of the language, even if it happens,
really brings the date of rate increases any closer if the data
doesn't support it."
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest drop in nearly
six years in November as gasoline prices tumbled, but this
probably will do little to change views the Fed will start
raising interest rates in mid-2015.
The Fed's statement is due at 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) and will
be followed by a news conference by Chair Janet Yellen half an
hour later.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.33 points,
or 0.69 percent, to 17,186.2, the S&P 500 gained 17.62
points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,990.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 31.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,579.82.
Volcano Corp shares jumped 55.1 percent to $17.83
after Philips agreed to buy the medical device maker
for $1.2 billion including debt.
FedEx shares dropped 4.7 percent to $166.10 after
the package delivery company reported lower-than-expected
quarterly profit. The stock was the biggest weight on both the
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which lost
1.3 percent.
General Mills advanced 1.1 percent to $51.67 after
he maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and reaffirmed its
full-year outlook.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund surged 42.6
percent to $9.71 ahead of a statement by U.S. President Barack
Obama in which a shift in policy towards Cuba is expected.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,243 to 702, for a 3.20-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,761 issues
rose and 824 fell for a 2.14-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 6 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 16 new highs and 63 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)