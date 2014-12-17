US STOCKS-Wall St climbs with energy shares; Fed decision ahead

* Fed statement due at 2 p.m.
* FedEx shares fall after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stocks climbed in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday as energy sector shares surged
more than 4 percent, though investors were preparing for a
Federal Reserve statement that may set the stage for interest
rate hikes in 2015.
If the market ends higher, it would break a three-day streak
of losses.
A strengthening U.S. economy is expected to trump global
economic worries for the Fed, which is likely to signal it is
still on track to raise rates. Many investors were devoting
attention to whether the central bank drops its longstanding
view that it would wait a "considerable time" before raising
rates.
"Volatility should be expected after the statement because
so much is riding on two words, which in some respects speaks to
the dysfunction of the market," said Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York. "But that said,
markets have an enormous amount of confidence in the Fed and the
Fed's ability to navigate through troubled waters."
The S&P energy sector, which has fallen sharply with
the heavy selloff in oil prices since June, was up 4.3 percent,
leading gains on the benchmark index.
The Fed's statement is due at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and
will be followed by a news conference by Chair Janet Yellen half
an hour later.
At 1:03 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
151.05 points, or 0.88 percent, at 17,219.92, the S&P 500
gained 21.18 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,993.92, and the
Nasdaq Composite added 38.03 points, or 0.84 percent, to
4,585.87.
Shares of the Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, which
holds stocks and assets that fund manager Thomas Herzfeld
believes would benefit from an eventual end to the U.S. economic
embargo against Cuba, hit a seven-year high as President Barack
Obama announced a move to normalize relations between the United
States and Cuba. The fund was last up 32 percent.
Also following the announcement, shares of cruise line
operator Carnival Corp were up 2.8 percent.
FedEx shares dropped 4.7 percent after the package
delivery company reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,474 to 565, for a 4.38-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,961 issues rose and 714 fell for a 2.75-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting seven new 52-week
highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 23 new
highs and 70 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Peter Galloway)