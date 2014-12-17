US STOCKS-Wall St adds to gains as Fed upbeat on economy

* Fed on track to raise rates sometime next year
* Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct
(Updates to after Fed statement)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stocks extended gains on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave a strong signal that it
was on track to raise interest rates sometime next year,
suggesting confidence in the U.S. economy.
Following a two-day meeting, the U.S. central bank said it
would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to bump
borrowing costs higher. The statement came
against a backdrop of solid domestic economic growth but trouble
overseas.
"It's pretty upbeat on the economy, and that's what the
stock market is reacting to," said John Canally, investment
strategist and economist at LPL Financial in Boston.
Earlier in the day, data showed U.S. consumer prices
recorded their biggest drop in nearly six years in November as
gasoline prices tumbled.
All 10 S&P sectors were sharply higher, though energy was in
the lead by a wide margin. The S&P energy sector, which
has fallen sharply with the heavy selloff in oil prices since
June, was up 4.9 percent.
At 2:17 p.m. EST (1917 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 270.5 points, or 1.58 percent, to 17,339.37,
the S&P 500 gained 36.99 points, or 1.88 percent, to
2,009.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.29 points, or
1.77 percent, to 4,628.12.
Shares of Chevron were up 4.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Peter Galloway)