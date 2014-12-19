US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open flat after two-day run

* Blackberry falls in premarket after results
* Brent holds near $60 a barrel
* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Friday, after the Federal Reserve's most
recent policy statement sparked the best two-day run for the
benchmark S&P 500 in three years.
The S&P has climbed 4.5 percent over the past two sessions,
spurred by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment Wednesday to
take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates while
signaling it was on track to raise rates in 2015. That provided
clarity and relief to investors over the policy outlook,
analysts said.
Brent crude oil advanced to hover just above $60 a
barrel on Friday, recovering from near a 5-1/2-year low while
WTI crude advanced 0.8 percent to $54.54.
"Basically, all we are doing is recovering from the
oil-induced selloff, it's kind of coming back to where we were
about two weeks ago," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"We have digested the drop in oil, we have gotten past the
Fed, and now we will see what we will do for the rest of the
year."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.25 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 19 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 9 points.
Equity trading may be volatile Friday due to "quadruple
witching," the expiration of stock options, index options, index
futures and single-stock futures. In addition, the rebalance of
the S&P 500 is scheduled to take effect after the close.
U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry dropped 7.7
percent to $9.30 in premarket after the company posted a small
adjusted third-quarter profit and returned to positive cash
flow, but revenue declined more than expected.
Cerus Corp shares jumped 14.5 percent to $7.05
before the opening bell after the company said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approved its blood transfusion device for
platelets.
Shares in Ally Financial were up 4.6 percent to
$23.80 in premarket. The company said the U.S. Treasury
Department will sell the remaining 54.9 million shares of the
company acquired under the government's bailout of the auto
lender.
