US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed after two-day run

* Blackberry falls after results
* Brent holds near $60 a barrel
* Indexes: Dow off 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2
pct
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Friday, after the Federal Reserve's most recent policy
statement sparked the best two-day run for the benchmark S&P 500
in three years.
The S&P had climbed 4.5 percent over the previous two
sessions, spurred by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment
Wednesday to take a "patient" approach toward raising interest
rates while signaling it was on track to raise rates in 2015.
That provided clarity and relief to investors over the policy
outlook, analysts said.
Brent crude oil advanced to hover just above $60 a
barrel on Friday, recovering from near a 5-1/2-year low while
WTI crude climbed 3 percent to $55.68.
"Basically, all we are doing is recovering from the
oil-induced selloff, it's kind of coming back to where we were
about two weeks ago," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"We have digested the drop in oil, we have gotten past the
Fed, and now we will see what we will do for the rest of the
year."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.51 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 17,762.64, the S&P 500 gained 1.12
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,062.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,739.08.
Equity trading may be volatile Friday due to "quadruple
witching," the expiration of stock options, index options, index
futures and single-stock futures. In addition, the rebalance of
the S&P 500 is scheduled to take effect after the close.
U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry dropped 7.8
percent to $9.28 after the company posted a small adjusted
third-quarter profit and returned to positive cash flow, but
revenue declined more than expected.
Cerus Corp shares jumped 7.5 percent to $6.62 after
the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
its blood transfusion device for platelets.
Shares in Ally Financial were up 4.2 percent to
$23.70. The company said the U.S. Treasury Department will sell
the remaining 54.9 million shares of the company acquired under
the government's bailout of the auto lender.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,444 to 1,324, for a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,528
issues fell and 820 advanced for a 1.86-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 89 new 52-week highs
and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 49 new highs
and 19 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)