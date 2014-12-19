US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after best two-day run in three years

* Brent holds above $60 a barrel
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2
pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Friday after the market's best two-day run in more than three
years, with shares of Nike weighing on the Dow while energy
shares led a modest advance on the benchmark S&P 500.
The S&P 500 index had climbed 4.5 percent over the previous
two sessions, spurred by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment
to take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates,
while signaling it was on track to boost rates in 2015. That
provided clarity and relief to investors over the policy
outlook, analysts said.
Brent crude oil advanced above $60 a barrel on
Friday, recovering from near a 5-1/2-year low, while WTI crude
climbed 3.3 percent to $55.90.
The benchmark stock index has risen more than 3 percent this
week, putting the S&P on track for its best weekly performance
in two months. It has erased nearly all the losses from the
prior week, which were spurred by a sharp drop in oil prices.
Shares of Nike shed 2.8 percent, a day after the
company flagged slowing growth in western Europe.
At 1:16 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 12.64 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,765.51, the S&P 500
gained 2.58 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,063.81 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 7.18 points, or 0.15 percent, to
4,755.57.
Quadruple witching - the expiration of stock options, index
options, index futures and single-stock futures - may add to the
day's volatility, along with the rebalancing of the S&P 500,
which is scheduled to take effect after the close.
Shares of Red Hat surged 10.9 percent after it
raised its profit forecast for the full year and reported
quarterly revenue and profit that beat expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,780 to 1,258, for a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,389
issues rose and 1,265 fell for a 1.10-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 102 new 52-week
highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 94 new
highs and 35 new lows.
