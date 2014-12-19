US STOCKS-Wall St adds gains in late trade; energy leads

* Energy leads gain
* Indexes: Dow down 0.5 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6
pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stocks gained ground in
late afternoon trading on Friday, extending the S&P 500's best
two-day run in more than three years, helped by higher energy
shares.
The S&P 500 was within points of a fresh intraday record
high and, with gains of more than 3 percent this week, the index
was also on track for its best weekly performance in two months.
It has erased nearly all the losses from the prior week,
which were tied to a sharp drop in oil prices.
The day's gains follow a 4.5 percent rally over the previous
two sessions, spurred by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment
to take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates,
while signaling it was on track to boost rates in 2015.
The news provided both clarity and relief to investors over
the policy outlook, analysts said.
Brent crude oil rebounded to end up 3.6 percent at
$61.38 a barrel, while WTI crude jumped 4.5 percent to
settled at $56.52. The S&P energy index
was up 2.3 percent, leading the benchmark index's advance.
Among decliners, shares of Nike shed 2.8 percent, a
day after the company flagged slowing growth in western Europe.
At 3:14 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
79.15 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,857.3, the S&P 500
gained 14.32 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,075.55 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 28.07 points, or 0.59 percent, to
4,776.47.
Quadruple witching - the expiration of stock options, index
options, index futures and single-stock futures - may be adding
to the day's volatility, along with the rebalancing of the S&P
500, scheduled to take effect after the close.
Shares of Red Hat surged 10.9 percent after it
raised its profit forecast for the full year and reported
quarterly revenue and profit that beat expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE 2,136 to
941, for a 2.27-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,542 issues rose and
1,182 fell for a 1.30-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 107 new 52-week highs and
5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 115 new highs and
41 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)