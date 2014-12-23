US STOCKS-Dow ends above 18k for first time on strong GDP report

* Dow, S&P rise for 5th day, both end at records
* Q3 GDP revised up to 5 percent annual pace
* Gains broad, but biotechs have worst day since April
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
with the Dow closing above 18,000 for the first time ever and
the S&P 500 ending at a record after an unexpectedly strong
report on economic growth.
The Nasdaq ended modestly lower, pressured by the biggest
selloff in biotech names in many months, while trading was light
ahead of the Christmas holiday. Markets will close early on
Wednesday and will be closed all of Thursday.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit intraday records in their
fifth-straight day of gains. The Dow rose as high as 18,069.22
and is up about 175 percent from a 12-year closing low hit on
March 9, 2009. The S&P's record close was its 51st such record
this year.
The final estimate for third-quarter U.S. economic growth
was revised up to a 5 percent annual pace, its quickest in 11
years and easily topping expectations for growth of 4.3 percent.
"Everyone is surprised, and I'm definitely pleased," said
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial
Services in New York. "But the question is, how can inflation be
so low when GDP is so high? Either this is just a one-off and
GDP will fall back dramatically, or we'll see a pickup in
inflation, which could put more pressure on the Fed."
The report spurred a broad rally, with nine of the ten
primary S&P 500 sectors higher on the day. The only group to
fall was healthcare, down 2.2 percent alongside a
massive drop in biotech stocks.
The Nasdaq biotech index fell 4.6 percent, its
biggest one-day decline since April 10. Components of the index
made up the top six percentage decliners on the S&P; Celgene
Corp fell 6.5 percent to $106.12 while Biogen
lost 4.7 percent to $335.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
fell 4.6 percent to $394.05.
Gilead Pharmaceuticals fell 3.7 percent to $89.45,
extending Monday's drop of 14 percent, which came after Express
Scripts said it would abandon covering Gilead's
hepatitis C treatment in favor of a cheaper option.
"This is just a knee-jerk reaction, based on a bear thesis
that Express Scripts will start to dictate prices," said
Kaufman. "I don't see how this is any different than any other
company in another sector getting more competition. Soon people
will go through the stocks one-by-one to see which got
oversold."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.67 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 18,024.11, the S&P 500 gained 3.64
points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,082.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,765.42.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,990 to 1,090, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,399 issues rose and 1,353 fell for a 1.03-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 124 new 52-week
highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 182 new
highs and 53 new lows.
About 5.41 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, compared with the month-to-date
average of 7.78 billion.
