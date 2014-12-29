CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open; indexes near records

(Corrects Juno Therapeutics news to show it is issuing new
shares, not starting a share buyback program)
* Dow, S&P 500 coming off record closing highs
* Volume likely to be light in holiday week
* Crude oil rises, could support energy shares
* Futures down: Dow 56 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 29 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly lower on Monday, as investors found few reasons to keep
pushing shares higher following a sharp rally that has taken
major indexes to repeated records.
The Dow has risen for seven straight sessions, the longest
streak for the blue-chip average since March 2013, while the S&P
500 is up 5.9 percent over the past seven sessions, ending at
its 52nd record close of the year on Friday.
The speed and scale of the rally could make further gains
difficult to come by, especially in the final trading week of
the year, when many market participants are out on holiday and
there are few trading catalysts. Trading volume is expected to
remain light, which could leave the market more susceptible to
big swings.
Biotechnology stocks were among the biggest movers in
premarket. Gilead Sciences Inc rose 2.1 percent to
$95.75 before the bell after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock
to "overweight" from "equal-weight." Juno Therapeutics Inc
was up 7.1 percent to $52.20 after the company
disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has authorized 495 million
shares of new stock.
Energy shares will continue to be in focus as crude oil
rose 1 percent to $55.29 on concerns about disruption to
exports from Libya. Oil has dropped in 12 of the
past 13 weeks, weighing on the S&P energy index, which
is by far the weakest sector of the year, down 9 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece
fell 9.6 percent to $1.79 premarket after the country's
parliament failed to elect a new president, throwing the state
of the country's international bailout into doubt.
The main Athens stock market index fell
4.6 percent.
Indexes were on track to close out a third straight positive
month. Thus far in December, the Dow is up 1.3 percent, the S&P
has added 1 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.3 percent. In the
fourth quarter, the Dow has gained 5.9 percent, the S&P has
risen 5.9 percent and the Nasdaq has jumped 7 percent. Both the
S&P and Nasdaq were on track for their eighth straight quarterly
gain, the longest for the S&P since 1998 and the longest for the
Nasdaq since 1996.
In 2014, the Dow is up 8.9 percent, on the way to a sixth
straight yearly gain, the S&P is up 13 percent and the Nasdaq is
up 15 percent. Recent gains this year were fueled by strong
economic data as well as accommodative measures from the Federal
Reserve.
Futures snapshot at 8:33:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.28
percent, with 93,604 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 10 points, or 0.23 percent,
in volume of 17,395 contracts.
* Dow e-minis slid 56 points, or 0.31 percent, with
18,081 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)