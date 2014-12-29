US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as market's upward bias continues

* Trading volume light in holiday week
* Crude oil rises, supporting energy shares
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 29 U.S. stocks edged higher in a
thinly-traded session on Monday as the market's recent upward
bias continued and put the Dow on track for an eighth straight
daily advance.
Equities have trended to the upside of late, with the S&P
500 up 5.9 percent over the past seven sessions, ending at its
52nd record close of the year on Friday. The Dow's seven-session
streak is its longest since March 2013.
The speed and scale of the rally could limit upside,
especially in the final trading week of the year, when many
market participants are out on holiday and there are few
catalysts. Volume is expected to remain light, which could leave
the market more susceptible to big swings.
"Everything is a go right now, but there's no reason to
expect we'll start seeing big moves this week. I don't see
anything ... that could derail or upset the market," said Mark
Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier Wealth/First Allied
Securities in New York.
Energy shares were among the day's biggest gainers. The S&P
energy index rose 0.7 percent alongside a rise of 0.6
percent in crude oil. Oil rose on concerns about
disruption to exports from Libya, though it remains sharply
lower for the year, having fallen in 12 of the past 13 weeks.
Nabors Industries, a drilling contractor, was the
S&P's top percentage gainer, up 3.9 percent at $13.32. Newfield
Exploration rose 3 percent to $27.77.
Gilead Sciences Inc rose 2.8 percent to $96.48
after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from
"equal-weight."
LiveDeal Inc jumped 26 percent to $4.14 on volume
that was more than 10 times its 10-day average after reporting
its 2014 results.
At 10:06 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
12.19 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,065.9, the S&P 500
gained 3.6 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,092.37 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 0.09 points, or 0 percent, to
4,806.77.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece
fell 9.1 percent to $1.80 after the country's parliament failed
to elect a new president, throwing the country's international
bailout into doubt. The main Athens stock market
index fell 3.9 percent.
"Greece is always worth paying attention to, but it's a
hiccup. I don't see it as anything that makes a difference in
the overall market," Martiak said.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,824 to 1,014, for a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,368
issues rose and 1,095 fell for a 1.25-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 55 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 87 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)