US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as market's upward bias continues

* Trading volume light in holiday week
* Crude oil rises, supporting energy shares
* Dow flat, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 29 U.S. stocks edged higher in a
thinly-traded session on Monday as the market's recent upward
bias continued and put the Dow on track for an eighth straight
daily advance.
Equities have trended to the upside of late, with the S&P
500 up 5.9 percent over the past seven sessions, ending at its
52nd record close of the year on Friday. The Dow's seven-session
streak is its longest since March 2013, when it rose for ten
straight sessions.
The speed and scale of the rally could limit upside,
especially in the final trading week of the year, when many
market participants are out on holiday and there are few
catalysts. Volume is expected to remain light, which could leave
the market more susceptible to big swings. The stock market will
be closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.
"Everything is a go right now, but there's no reason to
expect we'll start seeing big moves this week. I don't see
anything ... that could derail or upset the market," said Mark
Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier Wealth/First Allied
Securities in New York.
Energy shares were among the day's biggest gainers. The S&P
energy index rose 0.5 percent alongside a rise of 0.3
percent in crude oil. Oil ticked higher on concerns about
disruption to exports from Libya, though it remains sharply
lower for the year, having fallen in 12 of the past 13 weeks.
Nabors Industries, a drilling contractor, was one of
the S&P's top percentage gainers, up 3 percent at $13.21.
Newfield Exploration rose 1.5 percent to $27.38.
Gilead Sciences Inc rose 2.8 percent to $96.48
after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from
"equal-weight."
LiveDeal Inc jumped 20 percent to $3.94 on volume
of 6.7 million shares, many times its 50-day average of about
455,000 shares. The move came after the company reported its
2014 results.
At 11:18 a.m. (1618 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 6.33 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,060.04, the S&P
500 gained 3.95 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,092.72 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 5.53 points, or 0.12 percent,
to 4,812.39.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece
fell 7.5 percent to $1.83 after the country's parliament failed
to elect a new president, throwing the country's international
bailout into doubt. The main Athens stock market
index fell 3.9 percent.
"Greece is always worth paying attention to, but it's a
hiccup. I don't see it as anything that makes a difference in
the overall market," Martiak said.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,844
to 1,093, for a 1.69-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,366 issues
rose and 1,227 fell for a 1.11-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 63 new 52-week highs and 5 lows; the
Nasdaq Composite was recording 110 new highs and 26 new lows.
