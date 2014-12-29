US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy pares gains

* Trading volume light in holiday week
* Gilead Sciences rises on analyst upgrade
* Oil turns sharply lower, energy cuts gains
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.09 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 29 U.S. stocks were little changed
in a quiet session on Monday as a decline in oil prices weighed
on the energy sector, although the S&P 500 was on track to notch
yet another record high.
Equities have trended to the upside of late, buoyed by data
showing an improving economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
commitment to take a "patient" approach toward raising interest
rates. The S&P 500 has gained 5.9 percent over the prior seven
sessions, notching its 52nd record close of the year on Friday.
The S&P energy index lost 0.2 percent, after
climbing more than 1 percent as Brent and U.S. crude oil
turned lower. Brent was last off 2.8 percent at $57.80
while WTI lost 2.6 percent to $53.30.
In contrast to the fall in energy names, consumer
discretionary names were among the day's biggest gainers, with
the sector up 0.5 percent. General Motors rose
2.3 percent to $34.51 while retail names were also strong on the
day. The S&P 500 retail sector rose 0.6 percent while
Macy's Inc advanced 2 percent to $65.30 and Amazon.com
was up 0.7 percent to $311.30.
"The nearer-term picture is, consumers are enjoying lower
gas prices, it's almost as if it is an alleviation of taxes,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Someone is getting hurt in this while the consumer is
benefiting, and at some point it could come back to bite the
market and the economy."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.51 points, or
0.05 percent, to 18,044.2, the S&P 500 gained 2.18
points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,090.95 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.14 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,802.72.
The speed and scale of the rally could limit upside,
especially in the final trading week of the year, when many
market participants are out on holiday and catalysts are
limited. Volume is expected to remain light, which could
exacerbate volatility. The stock market will be closed on
Thursday for New Year's Day.
Gilead Sciences Inc rose 2.7 percent to $96.36 as
one of the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainers after Morgan
Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight."
LiveDeal Inc jumped 18.5 percent to $3.90 on volume
of 9.6 million shares, many times its 50-day average of about
455,000 shares and on track for its most active day since May
28. The move came after the company reported its 2014 results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,708 to 1,351, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,366
issues fell and 1,334 advanced for a 1.02-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 65 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 143 new highs and 35 new
lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)