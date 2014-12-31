US STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as 2014 draws to a close

* Trading expected to be light in final day of the year
* Energy could be in focus as crude oil continues to weaken
* Jobless claims rise more than expected in latest week
* Futures up: Dow 18 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, suggesting Wall
Street would end a strong year with minor gains in a seasonal
trend of modest moves and low volume.
While some traders are out on holiday and others were
waiting until 2015 to make major position changes, energy shares
will likely be in focus as crude oil fell 2.8 percent,
the fourth drop of at least 2 percent in the past five sessions.
The commodity is at its lowest since May 2009.
The S&P Energy index is the year's worst-performing
sector by far, off 9.3 percent. The only other sector in
negative territory is telecom, down 0.7 percent. The
year's top performers are utilities, up 26.6 percent,
followed by healthcare, up 24.5 percent.
The gain implied by futures would extend Wall Street's
recent upward bias. The S&P 500 has risen in seven of the past
nine sessions, hitting a series of intraday and closing records.
The stock market will be closed Thursday for the New Year's
holiday.
In company news, NephroGenex Inc soared 184 percent
to $13.19 in heavy premarket trading a day after it said its
lead drug was found to be safe in patients with diabetic
nephropathy in a cardiac safety study.
Jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week,
snapping four straight weeks of declines, though the rise was
not enough to change views of sustained strength in the labor
market.
After the market opens, reports will be issued on pending
home sales for November and the December Chicago Purchasing
Managers Index. Home sales are seen up 0.5 percent while the
Chicago PMI index is expected to dip modestly.
For December, the Dow is up 0.9 percent, the S&P is up 0.6
percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.3 percent.
For the fourth quarter, the Dow and S&P have gained 5.5
percent and the Nasdaq has jumped 6.3 percent. Both the S&P and
Nasdaq are on track for their eighth straight quarterly gain,
the longest for the S&P since 1998 and the longest for the
Nasdaq since 1996.
For the year, the Dow is up 8.5 percent, its sixth straight
annual gain, and the Nasdaq is up 14.4 percent. The S&P is up
12.6 percent. The best-performing component of the benchmark
index in 2014 is Southwest Airlines Co with a gain of
123.8 percent while the worst is Transocean Ltd, down
62.2 percent.
Futures snapshot at 8:41:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 30,342 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.09
percent, in volume of 5,823 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 5,326 contracts changing hands.
