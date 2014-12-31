US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as oil decline continues

* Trading expected to be light in final day of the year
* Crude oil weakens again
* Jobless claims rise more than expected in latest week
* Indexes off: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to close out 2014
just off record levels, as crude oil prices continued their
descent.
While the market's seasonal trend of modest moves and low
volume continued, there was heavier action in the energy space.
U.S. Crude oil lost 2.1 percent, the fourth drop of at
least 2 percent in the past five sessions, putting the commodity
at its lowest since May 2009. Brent shed 1.7 percent to
$56.88.
The S&P Energy index, easily the worst performing
sector of the year with a decline of more that 9 percent, edged
down 0.1 percent Wednesday. Diamond Offshore fell 2.6
percent to $37.08 and Noble Corp was off 2.3 percent at
$16.65.
Equities have lost steam heading into the New Year after
rallying nearly 6 percent over eight sessions, sparked by the
U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to be "patient" about raising
interest rates and positive economic data.
Still, the S&P 500 has risen in seven of the past nine
sessions, hitting a series of intraday and closing records, and
is up more than 12 percent for the year. The stock market will
be closed Thursday.
"I don't think investors, traders, markets have much in the
way of energy left to price in anything that is dramatically
going to alter our year-end trade," said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"The fact of the matter is, markets put in a solid year in
spite of significant headwinds that could have easily derailed a
multi-year bull market."
NephroGenex Inc soared 197.5 percent to $13.83 a day
after it said its lead drug was found to be safe in patients
with diabetic nephropathy in a cardiac safety study. More than
4.2 million shares traded, by far the stock's most active day.
Jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week,
snapping four straight weeks of declines, though the rise was
not enough to change views of sustained labor market strength.
Separately, U.S. Midwest business activity slowed more than
expected in December, while November pending home sales were
stronger than forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.32 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 17,964.75, the S&P 500 lost 4.06
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,076.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.83 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,775.61.
For the year, the Dow is up 8.4 percent, on pace for its
sixth straight annual gain, and the Nasdaq is up 14.3 percent.
The best-performing S&P component in 2014 is Southwest Airlines
Co up 126 percent, while the worst is Transocean Ltd
, down 62 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE 1,603 to
1,404, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,508 issues rose
and 1,193 fell, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 37 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 111 new highs and 28 lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)