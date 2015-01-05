US STOCKS-Energy stocks lead Wall St lower in broad retreat

* Indexes down: Dow 1.88 pct, S&P 1.91 pct, Nasdaq 1.74 pct
(Updates prices)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK Jan 5 Energy shares led a broad
decline on Wall Street on Monday in the wake of a drop in crude
prices to fresh 5-1/2 year lows amid concerns economic problems
elsewhere in the world could hurt the United States.
The S&P was set for its first four-day losing streak since
December 2013 as crude oil futures prices dropped to their
lowest since May 2009 amid a global supply glut and lackluster
demand.
Russia's oil output hit a post-Soviet high last year, and
Iraq's oil exports in December were highest since 1980.
U.S. crude dipped below $50 a barrel for
the first time since April 2009 and Brent fell 6
percent.
The euro fell to a near nine-year low against the dollar of
$1.18605 on the EBS platform, tumbling on political uncertainty
in Greece and fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
On top of the oil price impact on energy companies, Stephen
Massocca, chief investment officer, Wedbush Equity Management
LLC in San Francisco said investors were concerned about
overseas economies, with a particular focus on Europe.
"We were at this elevated high at the end of December adding
to the impetus for the decline on top of worldwide growth
concerns and what's going on in energy. Those are the three big
issues right now," he said.
The strength in the dollar was putting more pressure on
dollar-denominated commodities. A measure of the greenback
against a basket of major currencies hit its highest
since December 2005.
"Multinationals will have their earnings decreased if they
aren't fully hedged," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City.
At 2:47 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
335.44 points, or 1.88 percent, to 17,497.55, the S&P 500
lost 39.29 points, or 1.91 percent, to 2,018.91 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 1.74 percent, to
4,644.69.
The S&P 500 energy sector was down 4 percent, on
track for its largest daily percentage decline since November
28. It fell almost 20 percent in the second half of last year.
The health sector, the S&P's best performer on Monday
was down 0.45 percent.
The S&P's worst performer was United Rental with a
10.7 percent decline, followed by Noble Energy, which
was down 9.9 percent in afternoon trade.
One bright spot was Gilead Sciences Inc. Shares
rose 2.6 percent after CVS Health Corp, one of the
largest U.S. managers of drug benefits, said it will give
Gilead's hepatitis C treatment preferred status and cover a
competing treatment from AbbVie Inc only as an
exception. AbbVie shares lost 2 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,452 to 667, for a 3.68-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,998 issues
fell and 755 advanced for a 2.65-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 5 new 52-week highs
and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 48 new highs
and 37 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)