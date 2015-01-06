版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after sharp decline

NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks opened with modest gains on Tuesday, following the largest losses on Wall Street since early October and ahead of a large data batch that will show the momentum of the U.S. economy at the end of last year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.51 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,524.16, the S&P 500 gained 2.1 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,022.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,660.24. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
