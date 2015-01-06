US STOCKS-Wall St extends selloff on global economy worry

* Services sector expands at slowest rate since Feb -Markit
* ISM services short of expectations
* Factory orders fall for fourth straight month
* Indexes off: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.61 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 6 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in
choppy trading, extending losses a day after Wall Street
suffered its biggest drop since early October as data showed the
pace of growth in the U.S. economy had slowed.
After unexpectedly strong third-quarter economic growth,
data on Tuesday pointed to slowing growth in the fourth quarter
as the pace of expansion in services moderated, while new orders
for manufactured goods fell for a fourth consecutive month.
In addition to the softer data, the major headwinds for
equities recently remain unresolved as crude oil prices continue
to fall. An election in Greece which may trigger its exit from
the euro zone is some three weeks ahead, increasing the
difficulty for the European Central Bank to move towards
quantitative easing as it attempts to stabilize the region's
economy.
"You can't blame the whole thing on oil, certainly they jump
on that wagon, too, when there is a negative tone and a negative
sentiment," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"The concern going forward is going to be how the ECB is
going to be able to make a decision when the Greek election is
supposed to be after when the ECB is supposed to make an
announcement."
Crude oil prices continued their descent on Tuesday, with
Brent last down 2.8 percent at $51.60 a barrel and U.S.
crude down 3.2 percent at $48.44.
The S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent on Monday to post its worst day
in almost three months, falling below its 50-day moving average
technical support level. Energy shares led the decline,
down 4 percent as swooning oil prices compounded global economic
concerns.
The sector was down another 1 percent on Tuesday, with only
3 of its 43 components in positive territory.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 62.42 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 17,439.23, the S&P 500 lost 6.37
points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,014.21 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.37 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,624.21.
AOL Inc shares rose 3.4 percent to $46.24 the day
after a report that Verizon Communications approached AOL
about a potential acquisition or joint venture. The Bloomberg
story cited people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences surged 25.8 percent
to $7.55 the day after data showed an analog of the company's
experimental compound showed improvements in treating symptoms
of Parkinson's disease in primates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,750 to 1,207, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,848
issues fell and 735 advanced for a 2.51-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 13 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 27 new highs and 32 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)