US STOCKS-Wall St extends selloff as oil prices fall further

* Services sector expands at slowest rate since Feb -Markit
* ISM services short of expectations
* Factory orders fall for fourth straight month
* Indexes off: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 6 U.S. stocks were down more than
1 percent in afternoon trading on Tuesday, extending recent
losses as data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. service
sector had slowed and oil prices fell further.
Data on Tuesday pointed to slowing growth in the fourth
quarter. The pace of expansion in services moderated in December
and new orders for manufactured goods fell for a fourth
consecutive month in November.
The S&P 500 fell below the 2,000 level for the first time
since Dec. 17. On Monday, Wall Street had suffered its biggest
drop since early October.
The S&P energy sector was down 1.8 percent and the
biggest drag on the S&P 500. U.S. crude oil fell below $50 a
barrel on mounting worries about a supply glut. U.S. crude
was last down $1.85 at $48.19 after plumbing an April
2009 low at $47.74.
Among the day's biggest percentage decliners, shares of
Southwestern Energy were down 4.5 percent. Brokerages
continue to cut price targets on energy names.
Global "economic growth levels are questionable so ... the
fear is portending a global slowdown," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama.
At 1:21 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
215.99 points, or 1.23 percent, to 17,285.66, the S&P 500
lost 25.7 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,994.88 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 78.80 points, or 1.69 percent, to
4,573.78.
An election in Greece, which may trigger its exit from the
euro zone, is about three weeks away, increasing the difficulty
for the European Central Bank to move towards quantitative
easing as it attempts to stabilize the region's economy.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,240 to 806, for a 2.78-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,228 issues fell and 485 advanced for a 4.59-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
