US STOCKS-Wall St up more than 1 pct, boosted by jobs data, Fed

* Fed minutes reassure investors
* Homebuilder shares rise
* December private payrolls higher than expected
* Indexes up: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
(Updates close with oil prices ending higher)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 7 U.S. stocks rebounded on
Wednesday from five straight sessions of losses after strong
private sector jobs data and as minutes from the most recent
Federal Reserve meeting reassured investors the bank was in no
hurry to start raising interest rates.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent, its biggest daily percentage
gain since Dec. 18, retracing some of its 4.2 percent loss over
the previous five sessions tied to concerns about plunging oil
prices and global economic weakness.
According to minutes of the Fed's December meeting, the
central bank pressed ahead with plans to begin raising interest
rates later this year, although Fed officials said they could be
"patient" in deciding when to begin the process.
"The U.S. continues to be the strongest region in the globe
right now, and I think markets are comforted that rates aren't
going to be going up anytime soon," said Bob Landry, portfolio
manager at USAA Investment Management Co in San Antonio, Texas.
Stocks began the day in positive territory after data showed
U.S. private employers added more jobs last month than expected.
The news came ahead of Friday's more widely
watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report for December.
Oil prices also bounced back, snapping a four-day losing
streak. Exxon Mobil Corp shares rose 1 percent to
$90.72.
Adding to the upbeat tone, some investors are betting the
first negative inflation in the euro zone since 2009 will
trigger a long-awaited move by the European Central Bank to
begin printing money.
The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 212.88 points,
or 1.23 percent, to 17,584.52, the S&P 500 gained 23.29
points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,025.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 57.73 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,650.47.
Retailer shares jumped. J.C. Penney shares surged
20.3 percent to $7.89, a day after the department store operator
said same-store sales rose 3.7 percent in November and December.
December same-store sales figures are due this week from
more than 60 companies. The S&P retail index gained 2.1
percent.
Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc jumped 11.7
percent to $55.01. People familiar with the matter said the
company is holding early-stage conversations with a handful of
buyout firms about going private.
Housing shares were also among the day's biggest
gainers, up 2.3 percent. Bloomberg reported U.S. President
Barack Obama was set to announce a reduction of Federal Housing
Administration mortgage insurance premiums. D.R. Horton
shares rose 5.1 percent to $25.35.
Biotech shares also bounced back, with the Nasdaq Biotech
Index jumping 3.6 percent after falling 1.7 percent in
the previous session.
About 7.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.2 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 2,355 to 737, for a
3.20-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,858 issues rose and 876 fell,
for a 2.12-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows. The
Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 65 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Andre Grenon)