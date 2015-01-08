US STOCKS-Wall St jumps for 2nd day, helped by economic optimism

* S&P 500 now positive for 2015 so far
* Jobless claims point to tightening labor market
* Indexes up: Dow 1.8 pct, S&P 1.8, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
(Updates to later afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. stocks jumped more than 1
percent for a second day in afternoon trading on Thursday,
lifted by expectations the U.S. economy will continue to
accelerate.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits were slightly
above expectations but slipped from the prior week, pointing to
a firming labor market just ahead of Friday's key monthly
payrolls report.
The advance was broad, with the materials, energy and
technology sectors each up more than 2 percent, leading the
day's gains.
Stocks on Wednesday had snapped a five-day losing streak
after strong private sector jobs data and as minutes from the
most recent Federal Reserve meeting reassured investors the bank
was in no hurry to start raising interest rates.
The S&P 500 is now on track for a gain of about 3 percent
for the last two sessions after losing 4.2 percent in the
previous five sessions. The index is in positive territory for
the year and back above its 50-day average, a technical support
level it fell below on Monday.
"We got some decent data, and this market's got a lot of
legs," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New
York.
"There's definitely an increase in discretionary spending"
as the result of lower gasoline prices.
Also boosting sentiment, optimism increased that the
European Central Bank will take more aggressive action following
recent weak data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 314.36 points,
or 1.79 percent, to 17,898.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.33
points, or 1.79 percent, to 2,062.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 85.84 points, or 1.85 percent, to 4,736.31.
Biotechs were among the most active shares, recording some
of their biggest one-day moves on the back of strong drug study
results.
Bind Therapeutics shares surged 59.3 percent after
the company said it enrolled its first patient in a mid-stage
trial for its lung cancer drug.
Oil's free-fall and global economic weakness were partly
behind the recent selloff in stocks. Signs that oil prices may
be stabilizing have boosted investor sentiment, although market
analysts were still not ready to say prices had found a floor.
U.S. crude oil ended higher for a second day, but it remains
below $50 a barrel, settling at $48.79 on Thursday.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,351 to 720, for a 3.27-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,021 issues
rose and 716 fell for a 2.82-to-1 ratio.
(Additional reporting by Charles Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)