US STOCKS-Futures dip after two-day run, ahead of payrolls

* Payrolls, wholesale trade data on tap
* AbbVie forecast 2015 earnings above expectations
* Futures off: Dow 61 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Friday, after a two-day rally in equities put the S&P
500 back in positive territory for the new year and ahead of a
key report on the labor market.
* The S&P 500 added 3 percent over the last two
sessions, retracing a good portion of its 4.2 percent loss in
the previous five trading days, on expectations the U.S. economy
will continue to accelerate and hopes the European Central Bank
will take more aggressive stimulus action in the coming weeks.
* The two-day run has put the S&P slightly higher for the
week, up 0.2 percent, with the Dow up 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq
up 0.2 percent.
* The December payrolls report is due at 8:30 a.m. (1330
GMT). Expectations call for 240,000 non-farm payrolls to be
added after the outsized 321,000 increase in November.
* Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), wholesale
trade data for November is expected. Inventories are estimated
to climb 0.3 percent versus a 0.4 percent increase in October.
* AbbVie forecast 2015 earnings largely above
analysts' average estimate after the close on Thursday, betting
on its recently approved hepatitis C drug and growth in its
auto-immune disease treatment, Humira.
* Agenus Inc shares surged 39.4 percent to $4.75
before the opening bell after the company reached a development
deal with Incyte Corp for novel immuno-therapeutics.
The stock was the most actively traded on the Nasdaq in
premarket and volume of over 516,000 shares nearly equaled its
50-day moving average.
* U.S.-listed shares of Infosys rose 5.1 percent to
$33.73 in premarket after India's second-largest software
services exporter beat forecasts and maintained its sales growth
outlook for the year.
* European shares were lower after a two-day winning streak,
with Spain's Banco Santander sliding over 10 percent
after announcing a capital increase and dividend cut while Asian
stocks rose on upbeat expectations for U.S. jobs data.
Futures snapshot at 8:10 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.35
percent, with 133,757 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.2
percent, in volume of 20,295 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 22,721 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)