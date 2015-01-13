US STOCKS-Futures higher after 2-day fall, Alcoa earnings

* Alcoa up in premarket after results
* Oil falls near 6-year low
* Futures up: Dow 96 pts, S&P 10.75 pts, Nasdaq 23.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Tuesday after the S&P 500 fell for a second
consecutive session, as earnings from Alcoa helped ease some
investor skittishness about the corporate earnings season.
* Alcoa Inc gained 2.5 percent to $16.57 before the
opening bell. The company reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit due to a boost from automotive demand, higher
aluminum prices and lower energy costs.
* Another sharp decline in energy shares as oil prices
tumbled about 5 percent and growing concern over corporate
profits sent equities lower for the second straight day. The
benchmark S&P index has fallen in seven of the past nine
sessions and is down 3 percent from its most recent record high
on Dec. 29.
* Financials including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo
, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are among
companies also due to report this week, along with Dow component
Intel Corp.
* Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 3.8
percent over the year-earlier period, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* Shares of energy companies are likely to be under pressure
again as oil prices continued to stumble. Brent and U.S.
crude touched their lowest levels in almost six years as
a big OPEC producer stood by the group's decision not to cut
output to tackle a glut in the market.
* Brent was last down 3 percent at $46.03, while U.S. crude
was off 2.5 percent at $44.93. Transocean shares were
down 1.7 percent to $15.25 in premarket trading.
* A rise in retail shares pushed up European equities, which
also benefited from expectations of new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank.
* Asian stocks were mostly on the defensive as the
continuing slide in crude oil prices turned investors cautious
towards risk assets.
Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. EST (1222 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.53
percent, with 148,953 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.56
percent, in volume of 24,526 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 96 points, or 0.55 percent,
with 24,144 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)