US STOCKS-Wall St gains after 2-day drop; tech shares rise

* Alcoa erases early gains after earnings
* Oil falls near 6-year low
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
after a two-day decline, helped by gains in technology shares.
But the market was well off its highs for the session, with
shares of homebuilders falling broadly after KB Home
forecast a drop in gross margins for the first quarter.
Homebuilder stocks had been up earlier in the session, but KB
Home was last down 13.7 percent, while a housing index
was down 0.9 percent.
The S&P technology sector was among the day's best
performers, with a 1.3 percent gain. Apple shares were
up 2 percent and among the most actively traded on Nasdaq after
Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform, citing increased
projections for iPhone sales in fiscal 2015 and 2016.
Alcoa Inc shares were last down 1.4 percent, also
having reversed earlier gains. The company late Monday reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to automotive
demand, higher aluminum prices and lower energy costs.
The benchmark S&P index has fallen in seven of the
prior nine sessions and is down about 2 percent from its most
recent record high on Dec. 29.
"We have reached a point over the last two weeks where
investors are not only eager for earnings season because of its
fourth-quarter focus, but they are also eager for the guidance
forward which has largely evaporated in this cloud of the oil
trade," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool
Group in New York.
At 12:59 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
137.5 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,778.34, the S&P 500
gained 12.38 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,040.64 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 45.53 points, or 0.98 percent, to
4,710.24.
Financials including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells
Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup
Inc are also among the companies due to report this week.
Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 3.7
percent over the year-earlier period, according to Thomson
Reuters data, down from the 11.2 percent growth expected on Oct.
1, which may result in more companies topping forecasts.
Brent and U.S. crude touched their lowest
levels in almost six years as a big OPEC producer stood by the
group's decision not to cut output.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stumbled 6.8 percent after the
estimated full-year operating income growth "slightly below" its
forecast of 10 to 15 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,841 to 1,181, for a 1.56-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,597
issues rose and 1,074 fell, for a 1.49-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 57 new 52-week highs and
14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 108 new highs
and 55 new lows.
