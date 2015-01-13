US STOCKS-Wall St reverses early gains; materials, energy lead decline

* Alcoa erases early gains after earnings; materials drag
* Oil falls near 6-year low
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stocks fell in afternoon
trading on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, led by a drop in
materials and energy shares.
The S&P 500 around midday broke below its 50-day moving
average, triggering further selling. The major indexes had all
been up more than 1 percent earlier.
Shares of homebuilders fell broadly after KB Home
forecast a drop in gross margins for the first quarter.
Homebuilder stocks had been up earlier in the session, but KB
Home was last down 13.7 percent, while a housing index
was down 0.9 percent.
Among materials shares, Alcoa Inc shares were down 2
percent, also having reversed earlier gains. The company late
Monday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to
automotive demand, higher aluminum prices and lower energy
costs. The S&P materials index was
down 1.6 percent.
At 1:54 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
78.6 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,562.24, the S&P 500
lost 12.29 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,015.97 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 18.58 points, or 0.4 percent, to
4,646.13.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,960 to 1,086, for a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,635
issues fell and 1,037 advanced for a 1.58-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P energy index was down 1.2 percent. Brent
and U.S. crude touched their lowest levels in
almost six years as a big OPEC producer stood by the group's
decision not to cut output.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stumbled 6.8 percent and was
the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner after the estimated
full-year operating income growth "slightly below" its forecast
of 10 to 15 percent.
