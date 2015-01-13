US STOCKS-Wall St down with materials, energy after reversing early gain

* Materials drag, led by Freeport McMoran
* Oil falls near 6-year low; copper sinks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stocks fell in afternoon
trading on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of more than 1
percent, led by a drop in materials and energy shares as
commodity prices fell further.
The S&P 500 around midday broke below its 50-day moving
average, triggering selling.
Shares of Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold were down
6.9 percent, the biggest drag on the S&P 500. The S&P materials
index fell 1.7 percent and was the S&P 500's
worst-performing sector.
Copper prices dropped further below $6,000 per tonne to
their weakest level in more than five years, while oil prices
extended losses in U.S. afternoon trading.
"We're seeing commodity prices continue to go down, not only
in oil but across the board. So it's this fear of lower
commodity prices leading to global deflation which is leading
this nervousness," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The S&P energy index was down 1.4 percent, with
shares of Exxon Mobil down 0.8 percent. Oil prices fell
to near six-year lows, extending the recent free-fall in prices,
as a big OPEC producer stood by the group's decision not to cut
output. Brent briefly traded at par to U.S. crude for the first
time in three months.
At 2:32 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
66.62 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,574.22, the S&P 500
lost 10.28 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,017.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 12.84 points, or 0.28 percent, to
4,651.87.
Shares of homebuilders also fell broadly after KB Home
forecast a drop in gross margins for the first quarter.
Homebuilder stocks had been up earlier in the session, but KB
Home was last down 13.7 percent, while a housing index
was down 0.9 percent.
Alcoa Inc shares were down 2 percent, also having
reversed earlier gains. The company late Monday reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to automotive demand,
higher aluminum prices and lower energy costs.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,986 to 1,070, for a 1.86-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,675
issues fell and 1,034 advanced, for a 1.62-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stumbled 6.8 percent and was
the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner after the company
estimated full-year operating income growth "slightly below" its
forecast of 10 to 15 percent.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)