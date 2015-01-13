US STOCKS-Wall St ends down in volatile day; materials a drag

* Materials drag, led by Freeport McMoran
* KB Home forecasts drop in gross margins
* Oil settles lower; copper sinks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates close with latest volume, adds details on reversal)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stocks ended down slightly
in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and
energy shares following further weakness in commodity prices.
The S&P 500 slipped under its 50-day moving average of 2,046
around midday, triggering weakness, while volume also picked up.
All three indexes fell from session highs of more than 1
percent, with the S&P 500 moving more than 48 points from its
high for the day to its low, its widest range since Oct. 15.
Shares of homebuilders fell 1.5 percent after KB
Home forecast a drop in gross margins for the first
quarter. Homebuilder stocks had been up earlier in the session,
but KB Home dropped 16.3 percent to $13.87, its biggest
percentage fall since 1992.
Shares of Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold slid 7.5
percent to $21.04, and were the S&P 500's biggest percentage
decliner. The S&P materials index fell 1.2 percent
and was the S&P 500's worst-performing sector.
Copper prices dropped further below $6,000 per tonne to
their weakest level in more than five years, while oil prices
tumbled to near six-year lows before recovering.
"We're seeing commodity prices continue to go down, not only
in oil but across the board. So it's this fear of lower
commodity prices leading to global deflation which is leading to
this nervousness," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Large competing positions in the options market were cited
for at least some of the early afternoon plunge. Todd Salamone,
analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research, said outsized bets
on the index closing above the 2,050 level or below the 2,000
level by the end of the week effectively set off a wave of
selling.
The S&P energy index was down 0.7 percent, with
shares of Exxon Mobil down 0.4 percent at $90.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.16 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 17,613.68, the S&P 500 lost 5.23
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,023.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,661.50.
The losses extended the recent decline to a third day. The
S&P 500 is now down 3.2 percent since its Dec. 29 record high,
with plunging oil prices and global economic weakness chief
among the market's concerns.
Results have begun rolling in for U.S. quarterly earnings,
though estimates have fallen sharply in recent months as oil
prices sold off.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stumbled 7.1 percent to $26.05
after the company estimated full-year operating income growth
"slightly below" its forecast of 10 percent to 15 percent.
About 7.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.2 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
NYSE decliners outnumbered advancers 1,627 to 1,460, for a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,393 issues fell and 1,326
advanced, for a 1.05-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 57 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 113 new highs and 105 new lows.
(Additional reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Alan Crosby)