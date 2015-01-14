US STOCKS-Futures fall on global growth concern, JPMorgan results

* World Bank cuts global growth forecasts

* JPMorgan falls in premarket after earnings

* Freeport McMoRan drops on copper weakness

* Futures off: Dow 106 pts, S&P 11.25 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts (Adds premarket actives)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. stock index futures declined on Wednesday, putting equities on track to extend a three-day skid, as global demand worries continued to put pressure on commodities such as oil and copper.

Copper touched its lowest since July 2009 and were last down 5.1 percent at $5,353.25 a tonne after the World Bank cut its global forecast for economic growth in 2015 and next year. Shares of Freeport McMoRan Inc lost 5.7 percent to $19.85 before the opening bell.

Brent crude fell to a low of $45.59 before easing to trade down 0.3 percent to $46.45, while U.S. crude was off 0.4 percent at $45.70 after falling as low as $45.01. The Energy Information Administration's oil inventory report is due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

Adding to the pressure, JPMorgan Chase & Co fell 2.1 percent to $57.60 after the biggest U.S. bank by assets reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly profit. Wells Fargo & Co slipped 0.8 percent to $51.45 after posting quarterly results.

Companies were expected to show fourth-quarter earnings growth of 3.7 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data, down from 11.2 percent growth forecast on Oct. 1.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday in a volatile session, weighed by the energy and materials sectors, giving the benchmark S&P index its third straight declining session and eighth drop in 10. The S&P is down 3.2 percent from its last record high on Dec. 29.

Consumer spending in December disappointed, as core retail sales fell 0.4 percent, short of expectations calling for a 0.4 percent increase and the 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Other data showed U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in six years in December as the cost of petroleum plunged.

A report on business inventories was scheduled for 10 a.m.

Tesla Motors Inc dropped 8.9 percent to $186 before the opening bell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company might not be profitable until 2020.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc surged 52.3 percent to $8.66 premarket after the company said it reached a licensing agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop cancer drugs. The stock was the most actively traded on the Nasdaq premarket, with volume of nearly 900,000 shares, or about 70 percent of its 10-day average.

Futures snapshot at 8:36:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 30 points, or 1.49 percent, with 353,269 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.25 points, or 1.28 percent, in volume of 67,842 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 255 points, or 1.45 percent, with 62,681 contracts changing hand (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)