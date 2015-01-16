US STOCKS-Futures fall, Wall Street set to post weekly decline

* Intel shares down after guidance disappoints
* Futures off: Dow 36 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts
NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Friday, following five straight days of losses for
major indexes, setting Wall Street up for its fourth negative
week out of the past six.
* Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in
the price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 3
percent to near $50 a barrel after the International Energy
Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts
said strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global
output outweighs demand.
* A busy economic calendar brings key consumer inflation
data for December at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), followed 45 minutes
later by December industrial output and capacity utilization
numbers. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the University of Michigan
consumer sentiment gauge for January is due.
* Intel shares fell 2.3 percent in light premarket
trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast
for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.
* Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services
provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its
workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it
to control costs.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EST (1200 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18
percent, with 219,399 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 0.59
percent, in volume of 44,819 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 36 points, or 0.21 percent,
with 38,651 contracts traded so far.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)