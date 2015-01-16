US STOCKS-Futures fall in wake of Swiss move; Wall St to drop for week

* Intel shares down after guidance disappoints
* Futures off: Dow 68 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 29 pts
(Adds FXCM, Interactive Brokers)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday, following five straight days of losses for major
indexes, as markets continue to absorb the shock of
Switzerland's move to ditch its currency cap.
* Shares of FXCM Inc, one of the biggest platforms
catering to online and retail traders of currencies, tumbled 70
percent in premarket trading, after it said it may be in breach
of some regulatory capital requirements after client losses
related to the Swiss National Bank's move Thursday to scrap its
three-year cap on the value of the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro.
* Shares of Interactive Brokers, whose clients also
include currency traders, were down 6.5 percent in premarket
trading.
* A busy economic calendar brings key consumer inflation
data for December at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), followed 45 minutes
later by December industrial output and capacity utilization
numbers. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the University of Michigan
consumer sentiment gauge for January is due.
* Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in
the price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 3
percent to near $50 a barrel after the International Energy
Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts
said strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global
output outweighs demand.
* Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services
provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its
workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it
to control costs.
* Intel shares fell 1.8 percent in premarket
trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast
for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.
* With the continuing retreat, Wall Street was poised for
its fourth negative week out of the past six.
Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.38
percent, with 229,255 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29.25 points, or 0.72
percent, in volume of 46,666 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 40,065 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)