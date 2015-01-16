US STOCKS-Futures fall in wake of Swiss move; Wall St to drop for week

* Intel shares down after guidance disappoints

* Futures off: Dow 68 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 29 pts (Adds FXCM, Interactive Brokers)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, following five straight days of losses for major indexes, as markets continue to absorb the shock of Switzerland's move to ditch its currency cap.

* Shares of FXCM Inc, one of the biggest platforms catering to online and retail traders of currencies, tumbled 70 percent in premarket trading, after it said it may be in breach of some regulatory capital requirements after client losses related to the Swiss National Bank's move Thursday to scrap its three-year cap on the value of the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro.

* Shares of Interactive Brokers, whose clients also include currency traders, were down 6.5 percent in premarket trading.

* A busy economic calendar brings key consumer inflation data for December at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), followed 45 minutes later by December industrial output and capacity utilization numbers. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge for January is due.

* Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in the price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 3 percent to near $50 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts said strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global output outweighs demand.

* Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it to control costs.

* Intel shares fell 1.8 percent in premarket trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.

* With the continuing retreat, Wall Street was poised for its fourth negative week out of the past six.

Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m.:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.38 percent, with 229,255 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29.25 points, or 0.72 percent, in volume of 46,666 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.39 percent, with 40,065 contracts changing hands.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)