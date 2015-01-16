US STOCKS-Wall St to dip at open on heels of Swiss move, data

* Intel shares drop after forecast disappoints
* CPI falls in Deecember
* Futures off: Dow 58 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stocks were set for a
slightly lower open on Friday, following five straight days of
losses for major indexes, as markets continue to absorb the
shock of Switzerland's move to ditch its currency cap.
Investors struggled to interpret the impact of the move by
the Swiss National Bank. The decision might be seen as a
foreshadowing of a large stimulus move by the European Central
Bank next week that would further weaken the euro, or as a
safeguard against a possible Greek exit from the euro zone that
could potentially destabilize the bloc.
"Most central banks have been really clear about how to
telegraph their messages, particularly here in the U.S., so
having a bank intentionally surprise caught everybody a little
flat footed," said Dan Curtin, global investment specialist at
JP Morgan Private Bank in Boston.
Shares of FXCM Inc, one of the biggest platforms
catering to online and retail traders of currencies, tumbled
91.1 percent in premarket trading, after it said it may be in
breach of some regulatory capital requirements after client
losses related to the Swiss move to scrap the cap on the value
of the Swiss franc.
Shares of Interactive Brokers, whose clients also
are exposed to currency trades, were down 3.4 percent in
premarket trading. The company said several customers suffered
losses in excess of their deposit due to the sudden move in the
Swiss franc. Gain Capital, down 6.4 percent, said its financial
position remained sound after the franc move.
Futures pared losses after data showed consumer prices
recorded their biggest decline in six years in December and
underlying inflation pressures were benign, which could bolster
the case for the Federal Reserve to delay its first interest
rate increase.
At 9:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), December industrial output and
capacity utilization numbers will be released, while the
University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge for January is
due shortly after the market opens.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 58 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 16 points.
Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in the
price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 2.5 percent
to near $49.48 a barrel after the International Energy Agency
forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts said
strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global output
outweighs demand.
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services
provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its
workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it
to control costs.
Intel shares slipped 0.1 percent in premarket
trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast
for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.
With the continuing retreat, Wall Street was poised for its
fourth negative week out of the past six. The benchmark S&P
has fallen for five straight sessions and ten of the past
12 days. The index is down 4.7 percent from its last record high
Dec. 29.
