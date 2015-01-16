US STOCKS-Wall St climbs in wake of Swiss move as energy stocks gain

* Energy shares climb with crude bounce
* CPI falls in December
* Jefferies expresses rescue deal interest for FXCM
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
(Adds Umich data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as
energy stocks climbed and market participants continued to
assess the ramifications for U.S. and other markets of
Switzerland's move to scrap its currency cap.
Investors attempted to interpret the impact of the move by
the Swiss National Bank. The decision could be seen as
foreshadowing a large stimulus move by the European Central Bank
next week that would further weaken the euro, or as a safeguard
against a possible Greek exit from the euro zone that could
potentially destabilize the bloc.
"It just shows structurally, the European Union has issues
and there is a question of whether it can be saved because all
these countries really act on their own, so there isn't a lot of
union going on," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
Shares of retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc,
were halted after it said it may be in breach of regulatory
capital requirements following client losses related to the
Swiss move to ditch the cap on the Swiss franc's value. Two
people familiar with the matter said Investment bank Jefferies
has expressed interest in a rescue deal with FXCM.
Interactive Brokers, whose clients also are exposed
to currency trades, fell 5.1 percent. The company said several
customers suffered losses in excess of their deposit due to the
sudden move in the Swiss franc.
Gain Capital, down 2 percent, said its financial
position remained sound after the franc move.
Energy stocks rose 2.3 percent to lead the advance
as crude prices bounced. Brent rose more than 1.8
percent to $49.14 a barrel after the International Energy Agency
forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts said
strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global output
outweighs demand.
"Crude oil is up, it's been up for a couple of days, any
time that happens there is a belief we have put in a bottom,"
said Ghriskey.
U.S. consumer prices data also helped boost equities,
showing their biggest decline in six years as underlying
inflation pressures were benign, which could give the Federal
Reserve ammunition to delay its first interest rate increase.
Separately, U.S. manufacturing output rose modestly in
December, but slowed from strong gains in the prior month while
U.S. consumer sentiment rose in January to its highest in 11
years.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.52 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 17,368.23, the S&P 500 gained 10.06
points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,002.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.47 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,596.29.
Wall Street was still on track to notch its third straight
weekly decline. The benchmark S&P has fallen for five
straight sessions and ten of the past 12 days. The index is down
4.1 percent from its last record high Dec. 29.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,069 to 872, for a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,736 issues rose and 823 fell for a 2.11-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 16 new 52-week highs
and 14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 76 new lows.
