US STOCKS-Wall St rises after 5 down days; econ data, energy boost

* Energy shares climb with crude bounce
* CPI falls in December
* Jefferies talks rescue deal with FXCM - source
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stocks bounced back after
five sessions of losses on Friday along with a sharp rebound in
energy shares, following data signaling the U.S. economy was on
track for solid growth.
U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest in 11 years in
January, while factory output rose last month, reports
showed.
Investors attempted to interpret the impact of the move by
the Swiss National Bank on Thursday to lift the cap on the Swiss
franc. The decision could be seen as foreshadowing a large
stimulus move by the European Central Bank next week that would
further weaken the euro, or as a safeguard against a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone that could potentially destabilize
the bloc.
All 10 of the S&P 500 sectors were higher, though energy
led the charge, rising 2.6 percent. Oil prices gained
after the International Energy Agency forecast the market
downtrend would end. Still, analysts said strong gains were
unlikely in the near term as global output outweighs demand.
"Crude oil is up, it's been up for a couple of days, any
time that happens there is a belief we have put in a bottom,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in
Bedford Hills, New York.
At 1:03 p.m. EST (1803 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 101.56 points, or 0.59 percent, to
17,422.27, the S&P 500 gained 16.1 points, or 0.81
percent, to 2,008.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added
36.65 points, or 0.8 percent, to 4,607.47.
Indexes were still on track to post a third straight week of
declines, however.
Shares of retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc,
were halted after it said it may be in breach of regulatory
capital requirements following client losses related to the
Swiss move to ditch the cap on the Swiss franc's value.
Two people familiar with the matter said investment bank
Jefferies has expressed interest in a rescue deal with FXCM.
Shares of Jefferies parent,
Leucadia National Corp were also halted.
Interactive Brokers, whose clients also are exposed
to currency trades, was down nearly 2 percent. The company said
several customers suffered losses in excess of their deposit due
to the sudden move in the Swiss franc.
Among the biggest energy gainers, shares of Schlumberger Ltd
, the world's No. 1 oilfield services provider, jumped 5
percent after it said the oil price drop was likely to have a
"significantly more dramatic" impact on North America than on
the rest of the world. Schlumberger derives two-thirds of its
revenue from operations outside North America. Shares of
Halliburton gained 4.1 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,178 to 851, for a 2.56-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,822 issues rose and 843 fell for a 2.16-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 21 new 52-week highs
and 14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 24 new highs
and 91 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)