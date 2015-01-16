US STOCKS-Wall St up after 5 down days, helped by data, energy

* Energy shares climb with crude bounce
* Jefferies talks rescue deal with FXCM - source
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stocks bounced back after
five sessions of losses on Friday, along with a sharp rebound in
energy shares, following data that signaled the U.S. economy was
on track for solid growth.
U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest in 11 years in
January, while factory output rose last month, reports
showed.
Investors attempted to interpret the impact of the move by
the Swiss National Bank on Thursday to lift the cap on the Swiss
franc. The decision could be seen as foreshadowing a large
stimulus move by the European Central Bank next week that would
further weaken the euro, or as a safeguard against a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone that could potentially destabilize
the bloc.
All 10 of the S&P 500 sectors were higher, though energy
led the charge, rising 2.8 percent. U.S. crude oil
futures settled up 5.3 percent after the International Energy
Agency forecast the market downtrend would end.
"Some of this is also just volatility, a little bit of a
bounceback. Economic numbers are a little bit better as well.
Consumer sentiment at an 11-year high... means maybe people are
going to be out there spending a bit more," said Larry Peruzzi,
senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in Boston.
At 2:32 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
79.14 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,399.85, the S&P 500
gained 13.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,006.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 32.80 points, or 0.72 percent, to
4,603.62.
Still, indexes were on track for a third week of declines.
Shares of retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc,
were halted after it said it may be in breach of regulatory
capital requirements following client losses related to the
Swiss move to ditch the cap on the Swiss franc's value.
Two people familiar with the matter said investment bank
Jefferies has expressed interest in a rescue deal with FXCM.
Shares of Jefferies parent,
Leucadia National Corp were also halted.
Interactive Brokers, whose clients also are exposed
to currency trades, was down nearly 2 percent. The company said
several customers suffered losses in excess of their deposit due
to the sudden move in the Swiss franc.
Among the biggest energy gainers, shares of Schlumberger Ltd
, the world's No. 1 oilfield services provider, jumped 5
percent after it said the oil price drop was likely to have a
"significantly more dramatic" impact on North America than on
the rest of the world. Schlumberger derives two-thirds of its
revenue from operations outside North America. Shares of
Halliburton gained 4.1 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,219 to 838, for a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,842 issues
rose and 872 fell for a 2.11-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 23 new 52-week highs
and 15 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 29 new highs
and 95 new lows.
