US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after 5 down days; ends down for week

* Energy shares climb with crude bounce
* Consumer sentiment a boost
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday
after five sessions of losses, helped by a sharp rebound in
energy shares and data that signaled the U.S. economy was on
track for solid growth.
U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest in 11 years in
January, while factory output rose last month, reports
showed.
All 10 of the S&P 500 sectors ended higher, though energy
led the charge, rising 3.2 percent. U.S. crude oil
futures settled up 5.3 percent after the International Energy
Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Brent gained 3.9
percent.
"You had a pretty strong consumer confidence report that
seemed to turn the market right around," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
"Along with that came sturdier oil prices, and I think
that's the elixir for ultimately better equity prices ...
dampening concern that low oil prices are a reflection of weak
demand."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 190.86 points,
or 1.1 percent, to 17,511.57, the S&P 500 gained 26.75
points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,019.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 63.56 points, or 1.39 percent, to 4,634.38.
For the week, the Dow was down 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 lost
1.2 percent and the Nasdaq fell 1.5 percent.
Retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc said it may
be in breach of regulatory capital requirements following client
losses related to Switzerland's move to ditch the cap on the
Swiss franc's value.
Leucadia National Corp, which owns investment bank
Jefferies, will give $300 million to FXCM to meet regulatory
capital requirements. Shares of both FXCM and
Leucadia were halted during the session. After the close, FXCM
shares resumed trading and were down 69.3 percent at $3.88,
while Leucadia fell 0.9 percent.
Investors continued to assess effects of the move by the
Swiss National Bank on Thursday to lift the cap on the Swiss
franc. The decision could foreshadow a large stimulus by the
European Central Bank next week that would further weaken the
euro, or be a safeguard against a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone that could potentially destabilize the bloc.
Among the biggest energy gainers, shares of Schlumberger Ltd
, the world's No. 1 oilfield services provider, jumped
6.1 percent to $81.33 after it said the oil price drop was
likely to have a "significantly more dramatic" impact on North
America than on the rest of the world. Schlumberger derives
two-thirds of its revenue from operations outside North America.
About 7.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.4 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,521 to 575,
for a 4.38-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,075 issues rose and 669
fell, for a 3.10-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 108 lows.
