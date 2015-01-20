US STOCKS-Wall St dips after IMF outlook cut; hope grows for ECB move

* IMF lowers growth outlook for 2015 and 2016
* Oil falls on concerns of lower demand ahead
* FXCM plummets, details loan agreement
* Indexes: Dow off 0.32 pct, S&P off 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up
0.15 pct
(Updates to late afternoon trading, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday
after the International Monetary Fund reduced its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, but the outlook also boosted hopes
central banks would take more aggressive policy moves to spark
economic improvement.
The lower forecasts implied less demand for fuel through
2016, contributing to another fall in crude oil, which pressured
energy names despite some bullish results from major companies
in the sector. The S&P energy index lost 0.5 percent.
The IMF cut its forecasts for both years by 0.3 percentage
points and advised advanced economies to maintain accommodative
monetary policies to avoid increases in real interest rates as
cheaper oil increases deflation risk.
"It looks like the Fed is super happy to pass that torch to
the next central bank, and that would be the ECB as our
contestant today," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"The problem is that while things have improved and our
banks are much more stable, it's not necessarily a driver for
higher economic growth."
The European Central Bank is expected to announce on
Thursday a program of bond buying to boost the region's flagging
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.35 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 17,455.22, the S&P 500 lost 2.76
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,016.66 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.97 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,641.36.
U.S. crude fell 4.1 percent to $46.69 per barrel,
keeping the commodity - which is down more than 55 percent since
June - near its lowest level since 2009.
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc warned
that a fall in drilling activity would hurt results in 2015,
though the companies also reported better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profits. Halliburton rose 0.5
percent to $39.32 while Baker gained 0.6 percent to $56.89.
Johnson & Johnson fell 3.3 percent to $100.60 as the
biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after adjusted earnings
beat expectations but revenue missed forecasts.
Morgan Stanley reported a drop of 81 percent in
revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and
commodities, though earnings rose on a sharp drop in legal
costs. Shares fell 1.1 percent to $34.50.
FXCM Inc plummeted 88.7 percent to $1.43 on volume
of over 77 million shares, its most active day ever. The retail
foreign exchange broker on Friday said it would get a $300
million loan from Leucadia National Corp to keep
operating after losing millions from a recent surge of the Swiss
franc.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,071 to 989, for a 2.09-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,733 issues
fell and 973 advanced, for a 1.78-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 45 new 52-week highs and 17 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 54 new highs and 97 new
lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)