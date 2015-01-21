RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks fall after IBM weakness, ahead of ECB meeting

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Jan 21 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a disappointing outlook from IBM and as investors reduced their exposure ahead of an upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting that could result in new stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.91 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,454.32, the S&P 500 lost 4.63 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,017.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,642.26.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: