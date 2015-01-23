US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open on weak earnings

* Indexes on track to break three-week streak of losses
* UPS shares fall after outlook, Starbucks up on results
* Oil falls, on track for another negative week
* Futures down: Dow 7 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
(Updates with UPS outlook)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Wall Street Friday, as early gains
following a sharp rally in the previous session were offset by
some weak corporate results.
Wall Street jumped more than 1 percent on Thursday, an
advance that returned the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to positive
territory for the year and set the key indexes on track to break
a three-week streak of declines. The move came after the
European Central Bank detailed a bigger-than-expected
bond-buying program designed to boost the region's sagging
economy and fight deflation.
With the ECB stimulus details known, U.S. corporate earnings
will likely be the primary driver of trading over the next few
weeks, and a number of bellwether names have disappointed, with
revenue being a particular area of concern.
United Parcel Service Inc gave a fourth-quarter
earnings outlook that was below expectations, citing a
disappointing performance in U.S. domestic ground shipments.
Shares slumped 8.4 percent to $104.65 in
premarket trading.
Dow component McDonald's Corp reported a drop in
fourth-quarter revenue and said it expected its January
comparable sales to be negative. However, shares rose slightly
before the bell.
General Electric Co shares dipped in premarket after
the Dow component reported that sales fell in its oil and gas
unit, though overall earnings rose.
With 15 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, 73.7
percent have topped earnings expectations while 53.9 percent
have beaten on revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
compares with the long-term average of 63 percent for earnings
and 61 percent for revenue.
Starbucks Corp rose 4.8 percent to $86.70 in
premarket trading a day after the coffee chain reported
same-store sales growth that was better than expected in its
Americas region.
Crude oil prices will continue to be in focus, with
additional uncertainty coming in the wake of the death of Saudi
Arabia's King Abdullah. While the country's oil policies are
expected to be unchanged, the commodity has been extremely
volatile of late, with its value dropping by more than half over
the past six months. Oil fell 1.1 percent on
Friday, reversing earlier gains, and was on track for its 15th
negative week out of the past 17.
While the drop in crude prices is seen pressuring the
profits of energy shares this quarter, it could lift stocks in
the transportation, retail and industrial sectors.
For the week, the Dow is up 1.7 percent, the S&P 500 is up
2.2 percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.5 percent. All three are
coming off three straight negative weeks.
Thursday's rally took the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving
average, a metric of near-term momentum that the benchmark index
hasn't closed above since Jan. 8.
Futures snapshot at 9:00 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.15
percent, with 189,661 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.07
percent, in volume of 28,186 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 26,972 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)