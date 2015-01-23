US STOCKS-Wall St dips weighed by UPS, miners; Starbucks shines

* Indexes on track to break three-week streak of losses
* UPS shares fall after outlook, FedEx also lower
* Materials sector falls, Goldman note weighs
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Lucas Iberico Lozada
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks fell modestly on
Friday, pressured by some disappointing results from major
multinational companies, which offset optimism triggered by the
European Central Bank's recent decision to buy bonds and boost
euro zone growth.
Materials shares weighed on the S&P 500, with bearish notes
from Goldman Sachs dragging the sector lower. Goldman cut its
price target on Freeport McMoRan by 42 percent to $18
and cut prices on other miners, while it slashed price forecasts
on commodity prices including aluminum, copper and nickel.
Freeport shares fell 3.2 percent and the materials sector
lost 1 percent.
UPS was the largest drag on the S&P 500 after its guidance
disappointed while Starbucks and E*Trade Financial jumped on the
back of strong results.
Declines were however capped by bullish investor sentiment
after Thursday's move from the European Central Bank, which
detailed a bigger-than-expected bond-buying program to lift the
region's sagging economy and fight deflation.
Major U.S. indices are on track to post weekly gains for the
first time in four weeks.
"From where we're sitting, we're sensing continuation (from
last year) - the trend is still the upside," said Gordon
Charlop, a managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New
York. "The corrections and the volatility will be a little more
pronounced, a little more dramatic, but the trend remains
intact."
At 1:46 p.m. EST (1846 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 31.63 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,782.35, the S&P
500 lost 1.74 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,061.41 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 17.82 points, or 0.38
percent, to 4,768.22.
UPS gave a fourth-quarter earnings outlook that was
below expectations, citing a disappointing performance in U.S.
domestic ground shipments. Shares slumped 9.5
percent to $103.36 while FedEx Corp, which affirmed its
outlook on Friday, lost 2.1 percent to $177.61.
A pair of Dow components reported tepid results. McDonald's
Corp reported a drop in fourth-quarter comparable sales,
though the decline was narrower than expected.
General Electric reported lower sales in its oil and
gas unit, though overall earnings rose.
McDonald's was down 1.1 percent at $89.92 while GE was up
2.1 percent at $24.79.
With 18 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, 72.2
percent have topped earnings expectations, while 54.4 percent
have beaten on revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
compares with the long-term average of 63 percent for earnings
and 61 percent for revenue.
U.S. corporate earnings will likely be the primary driver of
trading over the next few weeks. A number of bellwether names
have already disappointed, with revenue being a particular area
of concern.
Starbucks Corp rose 6.3 percent to $87.99 a day
after the coffee chain reported same-store sales growth that was
better than expected in its Americas region.
For the week, the Dow is up 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 is up
2.1 percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.9 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,554 to 1,477, for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,427 issues fell and 1,231 advanced for a 1.16-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 73 new 52-week highs
and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 79 new highs
and 42 new lows.
(Reporting by Lucas Iberico Lozada; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)