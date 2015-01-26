US STOCKS-Futures edge lower after Greek elections

* Instability worries follow Greek election outcome
* Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco to merge
* Dow down 35 pts, S&P down 2.75 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pt
(Updates trading, adds Ocwen Financial news)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Monday after a victory by the leftist Syriza party in Greece
raised concerns about new instability in the euro zone.
The party looked set to take on Greece's international
lenders, with leader Alexis Tsipras pledging to end five years
of austerity and renegotiate Greece's debt agreements. Investors
were concerned that potential conflicts with other euro zone
governments could put more strain on the currency bloc.
European shares were volatile after the election,
falling as much as 0.4 percent before rising by 0.5 percent.
They last traded up 0.2 percent. U.S.-listed shares of the
National Bank of Greece fell 6.5 percent to $1.57 in
premarket trading.
Last week's larger-than-expected stimulus program announced
by the European Central Bank could offset some concerns over
Greece. Hopes that a compromise could be reached between Athens
and its lenders, keeping Greece in the euro, may also support
sentiment.
While Greece is a relatively small economy that the United
States has limited direct exposure to, extended volatility in
the region could hurt multinational companies. Separately, if
the euro continues to weaken against the dollar, that could be a
headwind for earnings.
The German government said a third debt restructuring was
out of the question for Greece, though it opened the door to a
possible extension of the country's current bailout program.
In deal news, Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp
said they would combine to form a company worth $16
billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a majority stake.
AT&T Inc agreed to buy Nextel Mexico for
$1.88 billion.
Ocwen Financial Corp jumped after the company paid
$2.5 million in penalties to the California Department of
Business Oversight, which had threatened to suspend Ocwen's
license to operate in the state. About 460,000 shares exchanged
hands, making the stock the New York Stock Exchange's most
active premarket mover.
Investors await some key earnings reports, including those
of Microsoft Corp and Texas Instruments Inc.
With 18 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, 72.2
percent have topped earnings expectations, while 54.4 percent
have beaten revenue forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
data. That compares with the long-term average of 63 percent for
earnings and 61 percent for revenue.
Futures snapshot at 7:49 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.13
percent, with 162,301 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.01
percent, in volume of 25,538 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 27,190 contracts changing hands.
