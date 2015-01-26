US STOCKS-Wall Street lower after Greek elections

* Instability worries follow Greek election outcome
* Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco rally, set to merge
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to open of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. stocks fell on Monday
after a decisive Greek election victory by the Syriza party
spurred concern over fresh instability in the euro zone, even as
the possibility of Greece leaving the bloc was considered
remote.
The leftist Syriza party looked set to take on Greece's
international lenders, with leader Alexis Tsipras pledging to
end five years of austerity and renegotiate Greece's debt
agreements. Investors were concerned that potential conflicts
with other euro zone governments could put more strain on the
currency bloc.
While Greece is a relatively small economy to which the
United States has limited direct exposure, extended volatility
in the region could hurt multinational companies. If the euro
continues to weaken against the dollar, that could be a headwind
for earnings.
"The ongoing display of angst is that Greece removes itself
from the euro-zone. It's the unknown about things breaking up,"
said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York. "We consider that a remote possibility,
but it makes sense for us to take a pause and reassess our
fundamentals."
European shares were volatile after the election,
falling as much as 0.4 percent before rising by 0.5 percent.
They last traded up 0.2 percent. U.S.-listed shares of the
National Bank of Greece fell 10 percent to $1.51 in
heavy trading.
The German government said a third debt restructuring was
out of the question for Greece, though it opened the door to a
possible extension of the country's current bailout program.
In deal news, Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp
said they would combine to form a packaging company
worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a
majority stake. Rock-Tenn rose 9.1 percent to
$68.55 while MeadWestvaco rose 16 percent to $52.16.
D.R. Horton Inc rose 4.5 percent to $24.13 after the
homebuilder's revenue growth beat expectations, boosted by home
deliveries.
With 19 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
earnings, 71.6 percent have topped expectations, while 54.7
percent have beaten revenue forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters data. That compares with the long-term average of 63
percent for earnings and 61 percent for revenue.
Ocwen Financial Corp jumped 15 percent to $7.36
after the company paid $2.5 million in penalties to the
California Department of Business Oversight, which had
threatened to suspend Ocwen's license to operate in the state.
About 1.5 million shares exchanged hands, making the stock the
New York Stock Exchange's most active mover.
At 9:44 a.m. (1444 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 82.81 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,589.79, the S&P
500 lost 8.97 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,042.85 and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.40 points, or 0.39
percent, to 4,739.48.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,691 to 1,064, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,414
issues fell and 854 advanced, for a 1.66-to-1 ratio .
The S&P 500 was posting 13 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 25 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)