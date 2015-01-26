US STOCKS-Wall St flat after leftists win Greek elections

* Instability worries follow Greek election outcome
* Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco rally, set to merge
* D.R. Horton up after results, lifting homebuilders
* Indexes: Dow and S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
(Updates to mid-morning trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday after a decisive Greek election victory by the Syriza
party spurred concern over fresh instability in the euro zone,
even as the possibility of Greece leaving the bloc was
considered remote.
The leftist Syriza party looked set to take on Greece's
international lenders, with leader Alexis Tsipras pledging to
end five years of austerity and renegotiate Greece's debt
agreements. Investors were concerned that potential conflicts
with other euro zone governments could put more strain on the
currency bloc.
While the United States has limited direct exposure to
Greece's relatively small economy, extended volatility in the
region could hurt multinational companies. If the euro continues
to weaken against the dollar, that could be a headwind for
earnings.
"The ongoing display of angst is that Greece removes itself
from the euro-zone. It's the unknown about things breaking up,"
said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York. "We consider that a remote possibility,
but it makes sense for us to take a pause and reassess our
fundamentals."
The German government said a third debt restructuring was
out of the question for Greece, though it opened the door to a
possible extension of the country's current bailout program.
In deal news, Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp
said they would combine to form a packaging company
worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a
majority stake. Rock-Tenn rose 9.4 percent to $68.93 while
MeadWestvaco rose 18 percent to $53.02 as the S&P 500's biggest
gainer.
D.R. Horton Inc climbed 6.8 percent to $24.70 after
the homebuilder's revenue growth beat expectations, boosted by
home deliveries. Homebuilders rose 1.5
percent.
With 19 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
earnings, 71.6 percent have topped expectations, while 54.7
percent have beaten revenue forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters data. That compares with the long-term average of 63
percent for earnings and 61 percent for revenue.
At 10:58 a.m. (1558 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 0.77 points, or 0 percent, to 17,673.37, the S&P 500
gained 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,052.04 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 2.82 points, or 0.06 percent, to
4,760.70.
Ocwen Financial Corp jumped 13 percent to $7.19
after the company paid $2.5 million in penalties to the
California Department of Business Oversight, which had
threatened to suspend Ocwen's license to operate in the state.
About 19 million shares exchanged hands, making the stock one of
the New York Stock Exchange's most active.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,668 to 1,208, for a 1.38-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,479
issues rose and 1,061 fell, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 17 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 48 new highs and 31 new lows.
