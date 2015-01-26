US STOCKS-Wall St flat after Greek leftists' victory; energy stocks up

* Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco rally, set to merge
* D.R. Horton up after results, lifting homebuilders
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
(Updates to early afternoon trading)
By Lucas Iberico Lozada
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday as fears that a leftist victory in Greece would bring
fresh crisis to the Eurozone were offset by a slight recovery in
energy stocks.
The leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party won decisively in
Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday, after running a
campaign promising to take on Greece's international lenders and
bring about an end to austerity measures.
While the United States has limited direct exposure to
Greece's relatively small economy, extended volatility in the
region could hurt multinational companies.
"There was a lot of trepidation in the market going into the
Greek election ... but by this morning the Syriza win was priced
into the market already," said Robert Francello, head of equity
trading for Apex Capital in San Francisco.
At 1:58 p.m. (1858 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 15.09 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,687.69, the S&P
500 gained 4.98 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,056.8 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 13.75 points, or 0.29
percent, to 4,771.63.
In deal news, Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp
said they would combine to form a packaging company
worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a
majority stake.
Rock-Tenn shares jumped 6.7 percent to $67.19 while
MeadWestvaco rose 14.5 percent to $51.59 as the S&P 500's
biggest percentage gainer.
D.R. Horton Inc climbed 4.9 percent to $24.25 after
the homebuilder's revenue growth beat expectations, boosted by
home deliveries. An index of homebuilder stocks
rose 1.5 percent.
AT&T shares were 0.5 percent lower to $33.19 after the
company announced it would acquire bankrupt NII Holding Inc's
wireless business in Mexico for $1.875 billion.
Chevron led gains in the S&P, adding some 1.6
percent to $108.57, followed closely by peer Exxon Mobil
, which added 0.6 percent to $91.43.
With 19 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
earnings, 71.6 percent have topped expectations, while 54.7
percent have beaten revenue forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters data. That compares with the long-term average of 63
percent for earnings and 61 percent for revenue.
Ocwen Financial Corp jumped 13 percent to $7.19
after the company paid $2.5 million in penalties to the
California Department of Business Oversight, which had
threatened to suspend Ocwen's license to operate in the state.
About 32 million Ocwen shares exchanged hands, making it one of
the New York Stock Exchange's most active.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,946 to 1,049, for a 1.86-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,691
issues rose and 977 fell for a 1.73-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 30 new 52-week highs
and 7 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 70 new highs
and 44 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)