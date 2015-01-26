US STOCKS-Wall St rises after Greek elections; energy climbs

* Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco rally on merger deal
* D.R. Horton up after results, lifting homebuilders
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up
0.29 pct
(Updates to close)
By Lucas Iberico Lozada
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Monday as investors brushed off fears a leftist victory in
Greece would bring fresh crisis to the Eurozone and energy
stocks advanced.
The leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party won decisively in
Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday, after running a
campaign promising to take on Greece's international lenders and
bring about an end to austerity measures.
While the United States has limited direct exposure to
Greece's relatively small economy, extended volatility in the
region could hurt multinational companies.
"There was a lot of trepidation in the market going into the
Greek election ... but by this morning the Syriza win was priced
into the market already," said Robert Francello, head of equity
trading for Apex Capital in San Francisco.
Energy stocks led gains on major U.S. indices after Abdulla
al-Badri, OPEC's secretary-general, told Reuters on Monday that
oil prices may have reached a floor and could move higher very
soon.
Chevron added 1.9 percent to $108.88 while Exxon
Mobil gained 1 percent to $91.76 as the biggest lifts to
the S&P 500. The S&P energy index rose 1.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.1 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,678.7, the S&P 500 gained 5.27
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,057.09 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.88 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,771.76.
In deal news, Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp
said they would combine to form a packaging company
worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a
majority stake.
Rock-Tenn shares jumped 6.1 percent to $66.84 while
MeadWestvaco surged 14 percent to $51.34 as the S&P 500's
biggest percentage gainer.
D.R. Horton Inc climbed 4.9 percent to $24.25 after
the homebuilder's revenue growth beat expectations, boosted by
home deliveries. An index of homebuilder stocks rose 1.9
percent.
With 19 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
earnings, 71.6 percent have topped expectations, while 54.7
percent have beaten revenue forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters data. That compares with the long-term average of 63
percent for earnings and 61 percent for revenue.
Ocwen Financial Corp jumped 8.8 percent to $6.91
after the company paid $2.5 million in penalties to the
California Department of Business Oversight, which had
threatened to suspend Ocwen's license to operate in the state.
About 32 million Ocwen shares exchanged hands, making it one of
the New York Stock Exchange's most active.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,111 to 952, for a 2.22-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,785 issues
rose and 987 fell for a 1.81-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 38 new 52-week highs and 8
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 80 new highs and 58
new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)