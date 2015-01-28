US STOCKS-Futures up with Apple, Boeing; Fed eyed

* Apple posts largest corporate profit in history
* Yahoo unveils plan to spin off Alibaba stake
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 51 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, boosted by earnings including from Apple and
Boeing, while focus could shift later in the day to the Federal
Reserve's first two-day policy meeting of the year.
* The Fed is expected to signal it remains on track to begin
raising interest rates later this year, as it shows confidence
that low inflation and rising risks from abroad have yet to
derail the U.S. economic recovery.
* Nasdaq futures rallied more than 1 percent powered by a 9
percent advance in Apple shares. Apple's quarterly
results smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of
big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season, which helped
the company post the largest profit in corporate history.
* Yahoo gained 6.7 percent after it unveiled plans
to spin off its 15 percent stake in Alibaba Group Holding
, responding to pressure to hand over to shareholders
its e-commerce investment valued at roughly $40 billion.
* Boeing added 4.1 percent premarket after posting
its earnings results and outlook.
* U.S. Steel Corp's shares added 8.4 percent the day
after its profit beat expectations. Though the company warned
that low oil prices and the strong U.S. dollar could negatively
impact its business in 2015, it said the potential for higher
consumer spending could help lift demand.
Futures snapshot at 7:37 a.m. EST (1237 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.43
percent, with 155,107 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51 points, or 1.22
percent, in volume of 33,892 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.21 percent,
with 29,381 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)