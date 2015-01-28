US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher boosted by Apple, Boeing; Fed eyed

* Apple posts largest corporate profit in history
* Yahoo unveils plan to spin off Alibaba stake
* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 43 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Wednesday, boosted by earnings including from Apple
and Boeing, while focus could shift later in the day to the
Federal Reserve's first two-day policy meeting of the year.
The Fed is expected to signal it remains on track to begin
raising interest rates later this year, as it shows confidence
that low inflation and rising risks from abroad have yet to
derail the U.S. economic recovery.
Nasdaq futures rallied more than 1 percent, powered by an
8.1 percent advance in Apple shares. Apple's quarterly
results smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of
big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season, which helped
the company post the largest profit in corporate history.
Boeing added 3.2 percent premarket after handily
beating top- and bottom-line expectations.
The expected gains in major equity indexes come a day after
a sharp selloff on Wall Street, triggered by downbeat earnings
by Microsoft and Caterpillar.
"We've had fairly significant earnings numbers, substantial
misses and substantial wins that justify strong market
movements," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Regarding the Fed, Jankovskis said he doesn't expect any
change in policy, "but it's all about how they talk about
markets and how markets affect their decisions."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 6 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 13 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 43 points.
Yahoo gained 4.5 percent after it unveiled plans to
spin off its 15 percent stake in Alibaba Group Holding,
responding to pressure to hand over to shareholders its
e-commerce investment valued at roughly $40 billion.
U.S. Steel Corp's shares added 8.4 percent the day
after its profit beat expectations. Though the company warned
that low oil prices and the strong U.S. dollar could negatively
impact its business in 2015, it said the potential for higher
consumer spending could help lift demand.
