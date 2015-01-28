US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower after Fed statement, oil drop

* Fed says to keep "patient" approach on rates
* Energy shares fall U.S. crude futures lower
* Apple posts largest corporate profit in history
* Indexes down: Dow 1.13 pct, S&P 1.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.93 pct
(Updates market, dollar and oil move, adds comment)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. stocks closed down on
Wednesday, driven by a sharp decline in the S&P 500 energy
sector, after the Federal Reserve said the domestic economy was
growing at a solid pace, signaling it remains on track to raise
interest rates later this year.
Concluding their first policy-setting meeting of the year,
Fed officials said they would be "patient" on raising rates as
they looked past the urgent moves made by other central banks
this month to boost their struggling economies.
The dollar strengthened further after the Fed
statement, putting renewed pressure on oil, which dipped to its
lowest level since early 2009. This pushed energy stocks
down further.
While many market participants said they were unsurprised by
the Fed comments, Stephen Massocca, Chief Investment Officer of
Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco said the Fed's
language looked slightly stronger in support of a rate hike.
"It was more hawkish than people thought. But you are
counting grains of sand coming through the hourglass so I don't
think you will see it resonate much longer than what we've seen
in the last hour or so," Massocca said.
"I don't think anyone is going to overreact here, but it was
a surprising to me. I thought they would turn the dial 2 degrees
and they turned it 6 degrees," he said.
Bond prices rose after the statement, which may also have
put some pressure on stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.84 points,
or 1.13 percent, to 17,191.37, the S&P 500 lost 27.39
points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,002.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 43.50 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,637.99.
The S&P energy sector finished down 3.9 percent as
U.S. crude futures tumbled more than 4 percent to $44.31 per
barrel. Barclays and Goldman Sachs posted
bearish notes on oil earlier in the day.
"Today's statement makes it apparent that they are less
convinced that the core can stay insulated from the drop in oil
prices," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at
Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"Now, September is when I think the Fed will lift rates off
zero."
The market had been boosted earlier by earnings from
companies including Apple and Boeing.
A 5.7 percent advance in Apple shares limited
losses on the Nasdaq. Apple smashed Wall Street expectations
with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping
season, which helped the company post the largest quarterly
profit in corporate history.
Boeing added 5.4 percent after handily beating top-
and bottom-line expectations.
NYSE decliners outnumbered advancers 2,284 to 825, for a
2.77-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,077 issues fell and 665
advanced for a 3.12-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and 14 lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 71 lows.
Volume was heavier, with about 7.6 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, above the 7.16 billion average for the month so
far, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Rodrigo Campos, Chuck
Mikolajczak, and Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick
Zieminski)