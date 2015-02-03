US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Greek deal hopes, oil climb

* Staples, Office Depot in advanced merger talks - WSJ
* Stratasys drops after cutting outlook
* Factory orders fall for fifth straight month
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday,
as the benchmark S&P 500 index built on a rally in the prior
session fueled by hopes of a deal on Greek debt and by rising
oil prices.
Stocks rallied late in Monday's session on signs Greece was
softening its approach to debt negotiations. A source told
Reuters that Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, in London
to reassure private investors he was not seeking a showdown with
Brussels over a new debt agreement, said the new left-wing
government would spare privately held bonds from losses.
However, the Greek proposal to swap government debt for
bonds with interest payments linked to economic growth got a
cool reception from euro zone officials on Tuesday.
Adding support to U.S. equities was a further gain in oil
prices, with U.S. crude up 3.4 percent to $51.26 and Brent up
2.9 percent to $56.32. Shares of offshore contract driller
Transocean gained 6.5 percent to $18.41.
"The market is beginning to see signs of some stability
coming into oil and the Greek situation seems to be tilting
towards the side of what the market is looking for, which is a
retreat from its call for a debt writedown," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
"So the market is latching on to a better Greek situation."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 174.36 points,
or 1 percent, to 17,535.4, the S&P 500 gained 12.42
points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,033.27 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 4.70 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,681.39.
Stratasys shares plunged 34.1 percent to $52.76
after the company cut its 2014 adjusted profit estimates for a
second time.
Office Depot shares surged 17.3 percent to $8.95
after the Wall Street Journal reported the company was in
advanced talks to merge with Staples Inc. Staples
shares jumped 10 percent to $18.85.
U.S. factory orders fell for a fifth straight month in
December by a worse-than-expected 3.4 percent, but a
smaller-than-previously reported drop in business spending plans
supported views of a rebound in the months ahead.
January car sales by the three Detroit automakers topped
analysts' expectations, buoyed by low gas prices and easy credit
terms. Ford Motor gained 1.6 percent to $15.51, General Motors
rose 2.2 percent to $33.84 and Fiat Chrysler climbed
1.9 percent to $13.76.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,214 to 709, for a 3.12-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,725 issues rose and 817 fell for a 2.11-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 45 new highs
and 21 new lows.
