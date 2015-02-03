US STOCKS-Wall St advances on Greek deal hopes, oil climb

* Staples, Office Depot in advanced merger talks - WSJ
* Stratasys drops after cutting outlook
* Factory orders fall for fifth straight month
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday,
as the benchmark S&P 500 index extended a late rally from the
prior session, fueled by hopes of a deal on Greek debt and by
rising oil prices.
Stocks had rallied late Monday on signs Greece was softening
its approach to debt negotiations. A source told Reuters that
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, in London to reassure
private investors he was not seeking a showdown with Brussels
over a new debt agreement, said the new left-wing government
would spare privately held bonds from losses.
However, the Greek proposal to swap government debt for
bonds with interest payments linked to economic growth got a
cool reception from euro zone officials on Tuesday.
Adding support to U.S. equities was a further gain in oil
prices, with U.S. crude up 2.9 percent to $50.99 and Brent up
2.6 percent to $56.16. Shares of offshore contract driller
Transocean gained 5 percent to $18.17.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 2 percent over the past two
sessions after suffering its biggest monthly drop in a year in
January, when a drop in oil prices, softening economic data and
worries about Greece pulled equities lower. Stocks have also
seen increasing intraday swings of late.
"Right now we are certainly in a bipolar market, it depends
on the day," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey. "Bottom line, the market picks
something to trade on and right now it is certainly Europe and
it is certainly oil."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 144.59 points,
or 0.83 percent, to 17,505.63, the S&P 500 gained 10.06
points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,030.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.44 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,680.13.
Stratasys shares plunged 30.9 percent to $55.35
after the 3D printer maker cut its 2014 adjusted profit
estimates for a second time.
Office Depot shares surged 18.3 percent to $9.03
after the Wall Street Journal reported the company was in
advanced talks to merge with Staples Inc. Staples
shares jumped 9 percent to $18.69.
U.S. factory orders fell for a fifth straight month in
December, by a worse-than-expected 3.4 percent, but a
smaller-than-previously reported drop in business spending plans
supported views of a rebound in the months ahead.
January car sales by the three Detroit automakers topped
expectations, buoyed by low gas prices and easy credit. Ford
Motor gained 2.5 percent to $15.656, General Motors rose 3
percent to $34.10 and Fiat Chrysler climbed 2 percent
to $13.77.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,258 to 748, for a 3.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,764 issues
rose and 885 fell, for a 1.99-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 16 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 49 new highs and 24 new
lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)