US STOCKS-Futures dip after 2-day run; ADP data on tap

* Crude falls after 4-day rally
* ADP employment data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 32 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 15.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Wednesday, after a two-day rally for the S&P 500 ahead of
data on the labor market and the services sector.
* The benchmark S&P index jumped more than 1 percent
for a second straight day on Tuesday, powered by energy shares
as oil prices continued their recent run higher, with upbeat
January auto sales also boosting the climb.
* Investors will eye the January private-sector employment
report from payrolls processor ADP at 8:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) for
signs of continuing improvement in the labor market.
Expectations call for 225,000 jobs, down from the 241,000 jobs
added in December.
* The S&P 500 has gained 2.8 percent over two sessions as
the bounceback in oil prices and hopes of a Greek debt deal
eased some concerns about the global economy, although the index
has been locked in a trading range of 1,972 to 2,093 since
mid-December and is nearly flat since Dec. 31. Equities have
seen more volatility in 2015, with the daily trading range in
the index often double its average over the past year.
* Later in the session at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), financial
data firm Markit will release its final January reading on the
services sector. At 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management will release its reading on the services sector.
* Oil prices declined after a four-day rally of nearly 20
percent as a new build in U.S. crude stock levels put a global
glut back in focus. U.S. crude was down 3 percent to
$51.44 and Brent was off 2.1 percent to $56.68. Contract driller
Transocean fell 1.4 percent to $18.14 in premarket
trade.
* Gilead Sciences shares dropped 5.9 percent to
$100.90 in premarket after the drugmaker posted quarterly
results and said it is offering steeper-than-expected discounts
on its hepatitis C drugs to health insurers and other group
payers who had complained about the price.
* Office Depot shares were up 6 percent to $9.84 per
share before the opening bell. Staples said it would
buy its rival for $6.3 billion in cash and stock.
* European stocks were flat but better-than-expected results
from LVMH sparked a rally in the shares of luxury
goods makers. In Asia the Nikkei closed 2 percent higher
as banks outperformed on strong earnings from Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group.
Futures snapshot at 7:25 a.m. EST (1225 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.34
percent, with 128,343 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15.25 points, or 0.36
percent, in volume of 20,105 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 32 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 22,780 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)